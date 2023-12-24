Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 947 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.