Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 941 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $89.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.61.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

