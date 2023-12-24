Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 862 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543,146 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 596,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $89.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.45. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

