Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 676 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,438,966,000 after purchasing an additional 170,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nucor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $178.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $182.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

