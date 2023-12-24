Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 657 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.75. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $159.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,049 shares of company stock worth $12,328,032.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

