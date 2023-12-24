Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 636 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.56.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $126.89 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $138.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

