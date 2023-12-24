Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 636 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 26,131 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 954,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,025,000 after buying an additional 259,216 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $126.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

