Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 427 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.72, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,181,931 shares in the company, valued at $224,127,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,456. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $94.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average is $101.21. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus dropped their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.07.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

