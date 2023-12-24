Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 306 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,527,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,043,000 after purchasing an additional 432,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

AMP opened at $376.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $382.22.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

