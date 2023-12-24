Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 228 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after purchasing an additional 304,493,397 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,738 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $215,125,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total value of $62,375.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $307.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.19 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.09.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

