Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,431 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of D stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

