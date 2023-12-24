Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,252 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $103.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average is $93.73.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

