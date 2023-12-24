Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 101 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $827.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $534.01 and a one year high of $841.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $777.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $743.81.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $759.00.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

