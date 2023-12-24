Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $661,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.13. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

