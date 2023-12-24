Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Sysco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Sysco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $73.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.73. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

