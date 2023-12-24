Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $208.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.