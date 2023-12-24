Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,341 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $853,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,759,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

