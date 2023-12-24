Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,726 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,155 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,039 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

