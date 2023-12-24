Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 725.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.32.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.68.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

