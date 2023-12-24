Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.77 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $237.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.11.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

