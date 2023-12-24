Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after buying an additional 288,919 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,379,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 238,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after buying an additional 119,020 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

