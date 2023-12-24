Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.68 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,666,000 after buying an additional 1,056,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,544,000 after buying an additional 526,889 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.