Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $236.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.39.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

