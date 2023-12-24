Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,070,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $144.43 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.37.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.68%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

