Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.