Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.15 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $89.68 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

