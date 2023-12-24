Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $736,154,000 after acquiring an additional 122,139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,647,000 after purchasing an additional 697,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $148.75 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

