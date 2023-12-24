Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.08 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $148.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.12 and a 200-day moving average of $138.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.