Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.06 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $45.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

