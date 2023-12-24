Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.06 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kroger by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

