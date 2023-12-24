Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.88. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

