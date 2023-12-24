Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $671.60 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $681.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $592.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

