Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Paychex by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Paychex by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Paychex by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Paychex by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,495 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.77.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.43. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

