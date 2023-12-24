Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE AME opened at $164.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $165.04.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

