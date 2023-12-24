Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 117,719 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 117,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

