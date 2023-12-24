Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Takes $45,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 84,156 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $732,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $641,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.75 million and a PE ratio of 25.79.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

