Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,399 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE D opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.22%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.