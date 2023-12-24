Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,003,000 after buying an additional 535,581 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,953 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,136,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $520.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.70.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

