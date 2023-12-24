Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 907.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 36,324 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

DaVita Price Performance

DVA opened at $104.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.19. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.