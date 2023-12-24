Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 538 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV opened at $72.89 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day moving average is $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.15.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

