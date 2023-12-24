GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Lowered to $67.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GXO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.44.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GXO

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $62.08 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.