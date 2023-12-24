Grosvenor Capital Management’s (GCMG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GCMG opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.58 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 77.52% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Grosvenor Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grosvenor Capital Management

In other Grosvenor Capital Management news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,734.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $664,000. Company insiders own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grosvenor Capital Management

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 80.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 67,568 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 75.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 118.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.