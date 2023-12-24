Grosvenor Capital Management’s (GCMG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th.
Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.58 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 77.52% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.33%.
In other Grosvenor Capital Management news, CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,734.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $664,000. Company insiders own 77.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 80.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 67,568 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 75.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 118.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
