Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

GOL has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.04.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

GOL stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $933.38 million, a PE ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.70.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.37 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

See Also

