Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.28 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.08 and its 200 day moving average is $150.32. The company has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

