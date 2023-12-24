Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. HSBC began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $348.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.64 and a 200 day moving average of $313.19. The company has a market capitalization of $346.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $354.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

