Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 704 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $258.43 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.52 and a 52 week high of $263.25. The firm has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.