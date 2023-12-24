Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
GBLI opened at $30.30 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.84). Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $126.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
