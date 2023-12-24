Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

GBLI opened at $30.30 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.84). Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $126.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

About Global Indemnity Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

