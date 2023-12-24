Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Raised to $100.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $88.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $82.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $49,636.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $49,636.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,787 shares of company stock worth $18,390,219. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

