George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $154.55

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$154.55 and traded as high as C$161.82. George Weston shares last traded at C$161.58, with a volume of 76,950 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of George Weston from C$219.00 to C$215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$193.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on George Weston

George Weston Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$158.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$154.59. The stock has a market cap of C$21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of C$18.41 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 12.3626626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Downe acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$159.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,274,240.00. Insiders purchased 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,288,153 in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading

