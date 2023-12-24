Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GENI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.46.

Shares of GENI opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.38 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,567,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,557 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,047,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,634,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,066,000 after purchasing an additional 819,228 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,293,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,179,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 176,743 shares during the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

